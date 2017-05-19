'Young Sheldon’ Features A Glorious Secret All ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans Will Love

CBS has recently ordered Young Sheldon to series, but The Big Bang Theory spin-off may have more in common with its predecessor than you realize.

The show follows Sheldon Cooper at the age of nine, when he begins his high school career. Following Sheldon as a child means fans will get to see a lot of Sheldon's mother, who has become a favorite character for audiences.

So, Mary Cooper will be a main character in Young Sheldon. Actress Zoe Perry will be portraying her. This is where everything gets interesting.

Zoe Perry is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf - the actress who plays Mary Cooper on Big Bang. That's right, Sheldon's mom is being portrayed by a mother and daughter.

How cool is that?!

The family ties go even deeper than that, as Perry has also appeared in vital roles alongside her father.

Many will recognize the actor Jeff Perry as Cyrus on Scandal. Zoe played his rival on the show, getting the chance to square off against her dad. She's had acting ties to both parents, although the couple split up in 1992.

For Zoe, playing Sheldon Cooper's mother shouldn't be too difficult. After all, she's had a lifetime of practice.

