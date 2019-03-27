‘You’ Season 2 Adds ‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Charlie Barnett

Netflix‘s You is currently preparing to film its second season, and the show has officially added Chicago Fire alum Charlie Barnett to its cast, Deadline reports.

You‘s second season will see Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) head to Los Angeles, where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef working in a high-end grocery store. She’s not interested in social media and self-promotion and is instead focused on leading an interesting life while “tending to a deep grief.”

Barnett will play Gabe, Love’s “oldest friend and closest confidant” who’s also a “successful acupuncturist and psychedelics aficionado living L.A. life to the fullest.”

The show’s first season was based on Caroline Kepnes’ book of the same name and originally aired on Lifetime before finding a new home on Netflix. Season 1 saw bookstore manager Joe become obsessed with customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using her social media to stalk her and eventually date her before presumably killing her.

Season 2 will be loosely based on Kepnes’ second book in the series titled Hidden Bodies and is stated by Netflix to be “coming soon.”

Barnett most recently appeared on Netflix’s Russian Doll and has had starred as a series regular on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Secrets and Lies and Valor. He’ll also appear in the upcoming Netflix series Tales of the City.

Other cast members for You‘s second season include comedian Chris D’Elia, James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Adwin Brown, Robin Lord Taylor, Carmela Zumbado and Marielle Scott.

D’Elia will play Henderson, “a designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian with a ‘hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people’ thing working for him.” Scully will star as Love’s “confident, opinionated and privileged” brother Forty Quinn, who is working a 12-step program, while Ortega will appear as Ellie, “a teenager who grew up fast in the big city.” Ellie is secretly living with minimal supervision and cons the adults around her, including Joe.

Brown is the manager of a high-end grocery store, Taylor will play Will, who “deals with unsavory sorts as part of his job,” Zumbado is investigative reporter Delilah Alves, Joe’s new neighbor, and Scott will appear as Lucy, “an edgy-chic literary agent with a deadpan wit and a sense of humor about her own LA-ness.”

In addition, Deadline reports that Ambyr Childers, who plays Joe’s ex-girlfriend, Candace, has been promoted to series regular, indicating that viewers will see a lot more of Candace after she surprised Joe, who thought she was dead, during the last episode of Season 1.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Coppola