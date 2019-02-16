‘You’: First Look at Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of Netflix’s You in is early production, and now the series has unveiled the first look at the cast.

Potential spoilers ahead for Season 1 of You

Videos by PopCulture.com

In post on Twitter, the show reveled pictures of Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Ambyr Childers (Candace Stone), and series newcomer Victoria Pedretti, who will be playing the next object of Joe’s affection, Love Quinn.

“Seeing Joe with Love AND Candace makes us happy being single. YOU S2 in production!” the caption on the post read.

seeing Joe with Love AND Candace makes us happy being single. YOU S2 in production! pic.twitter.com/IXDNVtt9op — YOU (@YouNetflix) February 15, 2019

You showrunner Sera Gamble previously spoke to EW about why producers chose to cast Pedretti, saying that her incredible performance on The Haunting of Hill House — another Netflix original series — was the main reason why.

“It is very f—ing cool that Victoria is playing this role,” Gamble said. “I binged Hill House, and she was incredible. And then a couple of days later, [You executive producer] Greg [Berlanti] sent an email asking, ‘Have you seen Hill House? Have you seen Victoria Pedretti, wouldn’t she make a perfect Love?’ Leave it to Greg to put that together.”

The showrunner also shared some details about the character Pedretti is playing, stating that, “like her name,” Love Quinn is “very warm and there is a carefree aspect to her spirit that really comes from the fact that she has constructed a life for herself that’s about being in the moment and doing what she loves every day.”

“In that way, she’s very very different than the woman that you got to know in season one, Beck, who was ambitious and driven as a writer and also as a young person in a social circle that had a certain kind of status,” Gamble continued. “Beck had been quite aware of her social media presence, and Love is extremely disinterested in all of that.”

She adds that while Love “embodies the best of Los Angeles,” Joe won’t be adjusting as well for the move.

“Joe is not moving to LA because he f—ing loves the West Coast,” Gamble said. “He’s a New Yorker and he has bought the party line on how terrible L.A. is and when he gets here, very little dissuades him from his initial opinion,” she went on to say. “But I personally have been in L.A. since I was a teenager and it’s this beautiful patchwork city that I truly adore.”

Gamble adds that the show is a “opportunity to illuminate an L.A. that maybe a lot of people haven’t seen.”

“[It] goes beyond the Hollywood sign and Love is part of that,” Gamble said. “She’s a Los Angeles native. She has really absorbed the best of the city and she’s really artistic with the way that she lives her life.”

Season 1 of You is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo credit: Netflix