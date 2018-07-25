‘Yellowstone’ Trailer with Kevin Costner Released

A new trailer for the Kevin-Costner-starring series Yellowstone was released during the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night.

The Paramount Network series’ new trailer see Costner in action as John Dutton, a rancher out to protect his land.

“Lord God, give us rain and a little luck, and we’ll do the rest,” Dutton says in the trailer’s opening moments.

As seen during the #CMTawards – a new look at @yellowstone_tv featuring @Brent_Cobb’s “Let the Rain Come Down.” Premieres Thursday, June 20 on #ParamountNetwork. pic.twitter.com/ZcjXUVNosA — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) June 7, 2018

He later says, “I don’t regret one sin I’ve committed. It’s the one I’m about to commit that worries me.”

Coster recently opened up about Dutton’s background in an interview with TV Line.

“He’d prefer to run the ranch like his great-great-great-grandfather did,” Costner said. “John’s fingerprints are on questionable acts that a long time ago weren’t questionable. He feels for the land, not so much who he had to tread on to get it. He’s unrepentant.”

He adds, “At some point, John has to get smarter. We want our kids to do what we want, but they don’t listen. You realize you have all the power in the world, but you’re a mess and suffering losses. Things John has done can’t be undone. They come back to haunt him. There’s a reckoning.”

We also see several other characters in play throughout the 55-second preview.

Those supporting characters include lawyer and Dutton-son Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Indian Nation Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who wants to take back Dutton’s ranch land due to it being taken from his own ancestors.

We also see Wonder Woman and American Horror Story actor Danny Huston in an unknown role.

This new montage is different that the previously released trailer and is set to the Brent Cobb song “Let the Rain Come Down.”

On what to expect from the series, writer/director Taylor Sheridan told TV Line that he envisions the show to be an escalated version of western genre classics.

“It’s an R-rated Bonanza,” Taylor Sheridan said. “It’s like [classic Western director] John Ford came back from the dead and decided to make a TV show.”

The Paramount Network’s Yellowstone is set to premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. ET.