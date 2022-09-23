'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham Reveals Name Change After Divorce

Ryan Bingham is making a major change, personally and maybe professionally. The Yellowstone star and musician has filed to legally change his name. The request comes amid his divorce, and it appears he wants to remove all connections to his ex-wife. The Blast reports that Bingham is asking a judge to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham, back to his birth name, George Ryan Bingham. Axster is the maiden name of his wife. In 2009, Bingham married Anna Axster. Thus, he legally changed his name from George Ryan Bingham to Ryan Axster Bingham. Amid the divorce, which began in June 2021, he has decided to go back to his roots.

He filed a petition, explaining the decision. "I would like to go back to using my birth name," court documents reveal. The report notes that an extensive explanation for the request is not required. It is typical for a public figure to make the change following a divorce aid in signing contracts, and other business purposes.

Bingham has starred as Walker on Yellowstone since 2018. Coming up on its fifth season, the series is the mothership of the franchise – followed by its prequel 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and the upcoming series Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man – all of which are on Paramount+.

Yellowstone is led by Kevin Costner as John Dutton. John is the patriarch of a family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, he is the head of the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. in which there is corruption in his business pratcies. As alliances shift, his shadiness is uncovered.

The new series 1923 is currently in production in Montant. Led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the show will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family. 1923 will explore the early 20th century, which covers major American devastation, including pandemics, a drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Flynn will olay Banner Creighton, who is described as a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheepmen.

Rounding out the cast is also Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer. It is set to premiere on the Peacock streaming platform in Dec. 2022.