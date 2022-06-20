'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Recalls Scene That Outraged Fans

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has had to act out many controversial scenes in her role as Beth Dutton, but she recently recalled the moment that outraged fans the most. Speaking to TV Line, Reilly revealed that it wasn't any of Beth's criminal moments that drove viewers overboard, but when the character refused to let Carter (Finn Little) call her mom. Beth had taken the orphaned teen in and looked after him in Season 4.

"America went after me for that!" Reilly reportedly said with a laugh. "I was like, 'That's the character, not me!' But I get it. I wish she would [let herself be a mother to him], too." She continued, "But think about it. If she's telling this kid that she's just met, 'Yeah, I'll be your mom,' that's not truthful to him." Clarifying her position on the emotional scene, Reilly explained, "She goes, 'You had a mom. She died. I can't replace that. But I'll be your friend.' I think there's something honorable about that."

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Yellowstone held its Season 4 finale back in May, and the big episode set a massive ratings record. According to Deadline, the finale nabbed 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day. This is up 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale, which brought in 5.2 million viewers. The Season 4 finale also surpassed the previous Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million set by the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere.

Notably, the Yellowstone Season 4 finale is the most-watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere on AMC in October 2017, which had 11.4 million viewers. "Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning in to the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve – from the center of the country to each of the coasts – and still have lots of room to grow on linear," said ViacomCBS Media Networks President and CEO, Chris McCarthy. "Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with

1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles." Yellowstone Season 5 is currently set to premiere on Nov. 5.