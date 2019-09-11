‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Drops ‘Game of Thrones’ Reference in Latest Season 3 Teaser Photo

Cole Hauser is keeping fans on their toes with his Instagram updates about filming Yellowstone Season 3. The actor took to the social media outlet Tuesday to share a grim new look at Season 3, also dropping a notable reference to hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

The actor shared a new photo Tuesday morning showing himself in character as fan-favorite Rip Wheeler from the Paramount Network series, staring off with a serious look on his face as snow or hail fell from the sky.

“Nothing like waking up on a horse. Winter is coming [S3] [yellowstone],” Hauser wrote in the caption of the new image, possibly teasing the show might be heading to colder times when it returns for its third installment.

Fans of the western television series were delighted to see a new shot of the actor from the set, as they shared their excitement for new episodes despite it being months away.

“YES! I need it to be 2020 NOW,” one fan exclaimed in the comments section of the post.

“Good morning! Have a great day! Can’t wait for season three. If it’s anything like season two was, it’s gonna be a great one [cowboy emoji],” another user commented.

“Sir , you and Beth need to get together [hearts emoji] can’t wait for 2020,” another user wrote, referring to the ongoing romance between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip.

“Will there be dragons? Haha. Just kidding. Love the show. [winter is coming],” Another user joked, catching the Game of Thrones reference. The HBO series famously wrapped up its run earlier this year.

“Rip can handle winter on horseback!” Another user commented.

Not much is known about the storylines coming in Season 3 of the hit cable drama series. Season 2 brought a lot of pain to the Dutton family and their closed ones, ending with the deadly rescue effort to save young Tate (Brecken Merrill) after big bad Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) kidnapped him and gave him to a dangerous group.

In a teaser for Season 3 airing right after the Season 2 finale, the cast teased a peaceful start to upcoming episodes serving as a cool down period after the family’s traumatic past few months.

“Season 2 is so intense and violent and really, really hard on all these characters,” Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, says in the video. “I think Season 3 you’ll get to kind of heal with them a little bit.”

New characters and enemies will likely disturb that peaceful time sooner rather than later.

Yellowstone Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in 2020.