'Yellowstone' Spoiler: Country Singer Was Tapped to Play Secret Dutton Family Member Before Cancellation

Now that Yellowstone is coming to an end, a big spoiler about the show has been revealed by a popular country singer. Taste of Country reports that Cory Asbury says he was tapped to play a secret Dutton family member, before the show's cancellation. "I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled," Asbury told Taste of Country. "So bummed."

During an Instagram Live Q&A, the GMA Dove Award-winning musician told Dutton Rules podcast host Adison Haager, "I was supposed to be Kayce's long-lost brother. We were gonna move to Montana for a full year. We were ready ... Anna (his wife) gave me the OK and our kids were like, 'OK, cool, we'll live in Montana.'" Asbury went on to say that a meeting had been scheduled for him to meet with actor Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, but the meeting never happened. Asbury added that he was asked not to share this information publicly, but felt that it would be OK now that the show is ending and the plotline is essentially a non-issue.

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 would be the show's final outing, following the news that series star Kevin Coster had quit. However, it was also reported that Costner "begged" to return to the show. According to Puck News, after Costner walked away, his reps reached out to the network and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to find out if there was any way he could return. The outlet reported that Costner's reps were "basically begging" for the actor to be allowed to be allowed to come back to Yellowstone, but it ultimately did not work out.

Earlier this month, it was annoucned that Yellowstone will be coming to an end one year from now, but fans will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to. Following the success of Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are in the works. Details are scarce, but Variety noted that, as with Yellowstone, both new shows are set to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."