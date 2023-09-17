'Yellowstone' Fans Just Got Some Exciting News About the Show's Return

Yellowstone could get a bit of a head start out of the gate after the strike ends. Ironically, the reason for this is related to Kevin Costner's impending departure from the series lead: Taylor Sheridan's writing.

Costner and the former Sons of Anarchy actor reportedly butted heads on creative on Yellowstone, opening the gates for Costner's departure, the original show's cancellation, and its rumored return as a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey. But Sheridan's no-nonsense, hands-on creative process with his writing is also the blessing the show needed to get back at it once the strikes end.

The details on why come from Puck writer Matthew Belloni and the latest report on Yellowstone's split with Costner. As Belloni outlines, Sheridan "maintained total control" and has Paramount's support with his work, with the proof being the large slate of Sheridan-led series across Paramount Network and Paramount+.

"Before the strike, Sheridan had written most of 5B assuming Costner would not be back, but he is said to have been willing to scrap those scripts and re-write them post-strike with a John Dutton arc," Belloni writes. "But on the call, Costner, while speaking in a friendly tone to Sheridan, unfurled his list of demands: Increased money, reduced shooting schedule, and-here's the kicker-the right to review, approve, and potentially veto every Sheridan script."

Sheridan refused, according to Puck, noting that his success across 4 seasons allowed him "the right to say no." Paramount stepped back after, the move was made to move Costner out and the new series plan was unveiled. Puck also adds that Costner has been paid for the second half of season 5 already, so any mention of suing over Yellowstone would be referencing seasons 6 and 7 of the series, which will now never exist.

All of this said Sheridan's dedication to writing and his prolific output may have given Yellowstone a creative out that fans could see before other productions. The only real sticking point is Costner's exit due to a reported "moral death" provision he had written into the contract of his Yellowstone deal. As Puck details, Costner's John Dutton cannot die in a way that would bring "shame and embarrassment" to Dutton's end. The outlet notes it is "unusual" but it does seem to indicate Sheridan won't say goodbye to Dutton in a shady fashion when the show returns. Costner's return at all isn't guaranteed, though.