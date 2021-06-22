'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Wife Shares Sweet Family Photos in Honor of Father's Day

✖

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser shares three children with wife Cynthia Daniel, and the actor got a sweet social media shoutout from his wife on Father's Day on Sunday to celebrate. Daniel used Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of Hauser with his three kids, sons Ryland and Colt and daughter Steely Rose.

The slideshow began with a snap of the family by the water and also included a throwback of Hauser with one of his children as a newborn in the hospital as well as a number of more recent shots of the actor clearly loving life as a dad. "Happy Father’s Day Baby!" Daniel wrote, tagging her husband. "Thank you for always giving your heart and soul to everything you do for us. We love and adore you."

Hauser told The Havok Journal in 2020 that he is "pretty good about compartmentalizing working and family." "They are two of my biggest passions," he said. "I am not the kind of guy who forgets about them. I am always making time for each and every one of my children and also my wife, also, as a family together. I am good about making time for the whole family. You have to figure that balance out. But as a father and a husband you have to make the time and work just as hard at it."

He also shared one of the lessons he teaches his sons, which is that "it's okay to fail." "Don’t be afraid to fail," he said. "In your 20’s you are supposed to, and that’s okay. In your 30’s it’s okay… What failure is, is that you are really trying. Keep on giving the best you can and it’s not always going to go your way. Keep going and trying, if you do fail pick yourself up and keep rolling. If I had to count, I have probably lost more than I have won in life. At least I am trying."

Hauser has been working in Hollywood for nearly 30 years and is experiencing major success with his role as Rip Wheeler on the Yellowstone, which is getting ready to return for its fourth season on Paramount, though no official release date has been announced.