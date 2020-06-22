'Yellowstone' Season 3 Premieres Tonight, and Fans Are Stoked

Fans of Yellowstone are excited for the show's return on Sunday for season 3, so much that they've taken to social media in anticipation. Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton, head of the Dutton family and their ranch near Yellowstone National Park. The massive ranch, the largest contiguous in the U.S., has plenty of eyes on it and plenty of people who are pushing its borders and flexing muscle as a power play.

The Paramount Network series has proven to be a major hit and many can't enough of the show, created by Sicario and Wind River writer Taylor Sheridan. Co-starring in the series are Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley as the Dutton children. Cole Hauser is also on-board as ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, while Lost alum Josh Holloway is joining as the latest antagonist to take on the clan as Roarke Carter. He follows Danny Huston's Dan Jenkins as the newest name to infringe on the Dutton land to claim a piece for himself.

Costner has had a hard time describing the show according to interviews ahead of the premiere. He credits the surprise he experiences as he's acting and filming each season. Fans seem to agree and are prepared to sit down for the latest episode to kick off season three.

Scroll down for a selection of the best fan messages ahead of the premiere Sunday.