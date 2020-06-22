'Yellowstone' Season 3 Premieres Tonight, and Fans Are Stoked
Fans of Yellowstone are excited for the show's return on Sunday for season 3, so much that they've taken to social media in anticipation. Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton, head of the Dutton family and their ranch near Yellowstone National Park. The massive ranch, the largest contiguous in the U.S., has plenty of eyes on it and plenty of people who are pushing its borders and flexing muscle as a power play.
The Paramount Network series has proven to be a major hit and many can't enough of the show, created by Sicario and Wind River writer Taylor Sheridan. Co-starring in the series are Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley as the Dutton children. Cole Hauser is also on-board as ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, while Lost alum Josh Holloway is joining as the latest antagonist to take on the clan as Roarke Carter. He follows Danny Huston's Dan Jenkins as the newest name to infringe on the Dutton land to claim a piece for himself.
How would you describe season 3? @ModernWest #JohnDutton #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/Whj05el6sb— Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 21, 2020
Costner has had a hard time describing the show according to interviews ahead of the premiere. He credits the surprise he experiences as he's acting and filming each season. Fans seem to agree and are prepared to sit down for the latest episode to kick off season three.
Scroll down for a selection of the best fan messages ahead of the premiere Sunday.
@Yellowstone TONIGHT, where men are men and the women are strong women.— 𝙹𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚎𝚢𝙶𝚒𝚛𝚕𝙴𝙱 🇺🇸 (@JerseyGirlEB) June 21, 2020
30 min away from the best show on TV premiere of Season 3 #Yellowstone— Trey Formas (@formas_trey) June 22, 2020
#Yellowstone season 3 premier is tonight!! Awesome series! "You are the trailer park, I am the tornado" ( Kay Dutton). #YellowstoneTV #DuttonRanch #JohnDuttonhttps://t.co/epQDWUxkU9— Foxman (@FoxmanMusic) June 22, 2020
So ready for this. Bring it, @Yellowstone https://t.co/FnDBqGIPgw— Chuck Gautier (@chuckagautier) June 22, 2020
Let’s Geaux!!!! @Yellowstone 😎 pic.twitter.com/hgB9iVDypT— Justin Vincent (@JVincent25) June 22, 2020
Meghan is 2 days old and already loves Yellowstone look at her smile 😊 🤠❤️@Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/jmaQ7A7mJw— Jade Macias (@JadeMacias33) June 21, 2020
One hour until season premiere of Yellowstone! Excited to see what’s in store— Roger Patrick Myers (@rogerpatmyers) June 22, 2020
I love that Kevin Costner checked out of Hollywood and they were just like it’s cool, we’ll come to you in Yellowstone and make a show there. Meanwhile I keep telling my parents I have to hang out at the Equinox parking lot every day in West Hollywood for the networking.— Matt Ritter (@mattritter1) June 22, 2020
This show has my heart & my soul, its so well written & even better orchestrated. I am in love...— Mustang Momma (@MustangMommie) June 22, 2020