‘Yellowstone’: Paramount Network Preps End-of-Year ‘Every Episode Celebration’ Marathon

✖

Paramount Network is preparing to close out the year in a big way. As 2020 draws to a close, and with Christmas now just days away, the network is preparing to treat viewers to one of the most-popular cable shows: Yellowstone. Beginning on Dec. 26, fans of the Kevin Costner-starring series will be able to tune into the Yellowstone "Every Episode Celebration" marathon.

The marathon, announced by the network Friday, will include airings of all three seasons of the mega-popular series. This means that fans can catch all 29 episodes. The "Every Episode Celebration" officially kicks off just a day after Christmas, with the Yellowstone series premiere re-airing at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 26. The first day of the marathon will last until 12 a.m. ET and include all of Season 1 and part of Season 2. The marathon will continue at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 27 with the remainder of Season 2, which will lead into the newest batch of episodes that aired throughout Season 3.

The Yellowstone "Every Episode Celebration" marathon comes just five months after Season 3 concluded and as Season 4 is currently in production in Missoula, Montana. The series initially debuted in June of 2018 and quickly became a hit, rising to become the No. 1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV and in 2019 becoming the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. Yellowstone follows "the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park."

Season 3 had left viewers with a massive cliffhanger as the fates of several characters remained in limbo, leaving fans eager for the fourth season. While Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date, filming is already underway, and several series stars have shared sneak peeks on Instagram of what fans can expect. Those posts have led to plenty of speculation about the fates of a few characters.

The Yellowstone "Every Episode Celebration" marathon kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 26 on Paramount Network. The three seasons will air through the day and into Sunday, Dec. 27. Yellowstone fans can also catch up on all episodes on Peacock, where all three seasons are available for streaming.