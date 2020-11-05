'Yellowstone': Paramount Network Plots November Marathon, Re-Airing Every Episode

✖

Yellowstone fans are in for a treat in November. On Wednesday, Paramount Network announced a marathon of the show's entire run is in the works. No exact date was set, but the channel will presumably air all 29 episodes of the Kevin Costner-led program at least once. It also is branding the programming block as the Yellowstone "Every Episode Feast," indicating a Thanksgiving tie-in might be in the cards.

Paramount Network dropped a teaser for the marathon, with clips of beloved characters spliced between a simple message. "This November, it's coming," the voiceover said. "Relive all three seasons of Yellowstone from the beginning. The Yellowstone 'Every Episode Feast,' coming this November on Paramount Network."

The #YellowstoneTV every episode feast is coming this month! Stay tuned for details, and get ready to binge all three seasons with us. pic.twitter.com/W95oSwN5Uy — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 4, 2020

Yellowstone is fresh off an incredibly popular third season, which wrapped up on Aug. 23. However, it is unclear exactly when Season 4 of the Taylor Sheridan-created drama will premiere. Actor Denim Richards, who plays Colby, exclusively told PopCulture.com earlier this year that they were hard at work on the new installment of Yellowstone. He also noted that the production is taking extra precaution due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Just know that some of us are here shooting season four and we're gonna do what we gotta do to try to get this thing back on track," Richards told PopCulture.com's John Newby. "We are back and we are getting ready to start production, which is really a beautiful thing. So that we can hopefully have something that comes on time coming in next year, but they'll definitely be some changes, a lot of shakeups, but with this show, you just never know anything. So, I look forward to seeing what y'all think about it."

He added, "It's a different season, but we promise that we're gonna deliver a great product to everybody. We wouldn't be coming back unless we felt that we were able to do what we needed to do health-wise without compromising the product of the show. Taylor and Viacom and Paramount, they've done a tremendous job of making sure that that's something that gets to be a reality for us."