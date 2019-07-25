‘Yellowstone’: Major Character’s Mistake Causes Massive Rift in Dutton Family

Jamie Dutton’s vengeful and mysterious interview with a reporter is coming back to bite him in the latest episode of Yellowstone. The drama series saw the subject of Jamie’s apparent betrayal come to light, though the specific contents of the interview are still mystery for viewers.

Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 5, “Touching Your Enemy”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Much of Wednesday’s episode of the hit drama series followed the Dutton family’s investigation into the cattle poisoning incident, as well as the aftermath of the livestock officer-involved shooting that left one teenager dead.

As John (Kevin Costner) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) met with the new attorney general to discuss the best steps ahead given Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) involvement in the shooting, John was visibly upset at Jamie being continuously distracted with his phone.

After he sends a few texts rather than paying attention to the meeting, Jamie excuses himself after his father lashes out at him when his phone starts to ring. Outside of the office, a reporter tells Jamie that his attempts at avoiding her will not stop a story from moving forward very soon, and she needs to go through some things with him before she can reach out to his father.

Jamie panics and tells her that he rescinds his quotes and whatever he said to her — keeping details from the conversation vague. The reporter tells him he can’t do that as his statement is already on the record. When Jamie threatens to sue her if she prints anything he said, she tells him she will have the paper’s legal department contact him so they can tell him there’s nothing he can do.

The subject is not brought up again until the very end of the episode, when Jamie goes to Beth (Kelly Reilly) with a terrified look on his face and admits he spoke with the reporter when John first kicked him out of the house in Season 1.

When Beth asks him what he talked about, he responds vaguely “not what, who.” The scene then cuts to Beth running to her father’s room and then starting to beat up Jamie after he tries to stop her. She continues to hit him when they get there and John forces Beth to leave the room so they can talk.

The episode comes to a dramatic ending when John throws his drink into the fireplace before asking Jamie, “What did you do to me?”

Jamie first spoke to the reporter back in Season 1 after his father refused to support his run as attorney general. The contents of the interview were left under wraps, though it seems to involve a member of the Dutton family with a secret grave enough to get Beth to lose her mind.

What did Jamie tell the reporter? How will the reveal affect the family and the ranch? Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.