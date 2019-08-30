‘Yellowstone’ Gives First Look at ‘Lost’ Alum Josh Holloway in Season 3 Teaser

Yellowstone Season 2 ended in a bloodbath, but the show left fans with a promise of “peace” for the start of Season 3. The Paramount Network hit series shared a first look at the upcoming season, also giving a first look at the new character played by Lost alum Josh Holloway.

“Season 2 is so intense and violent and really, really hard on all these characters,” Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, says in the clip. “I think Season 3 you’ll get to kind of heal with them a little bit.”

“All of us have been bruised,” Kevin Costner says. “John’s [Dutton] altered his behavior.”

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton also teased: “We begin with healing and peace, and we’re more unified.”

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, teased fans can also expect to see the relationship between his character and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton to develop even more.

When discussing new characters, Wes Bentley — who plays Jamie — teased a new female character will come to the farm that he said is “one of the funniest written characters I have ever seen.”

“I get to work with Josh Holloway,” Reilly says in the clip. “He’s like a breath of fresh air.”

“I’m a little worried for him to be honest with you,” Grimes said of Holloway’s new character, as the clip showed him acting alongside Reilly. “He seems like he’s going to hit on Beth, and I don’t think that’s a great idea as we know.”

“Let’s go to work,” Holloway says at the end of the clip, after the rest of the cast teased more threats, allies and twists coming.

News of Holloway joining the cast was first revealed in June when Yellowstone was first renewed for Season 3. The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes. He will play Roarke Carter, a “handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans for Montana.”

Along with Holloway, The Americans actress Karen Pittman will join the cast as Willa Hays, the CEO of Metro Capital, described as “very smart, confident, intimidating, walks with the posture of a field general, all sharp angles (her hair, her suit, her thousand dollar shoes). An astute businesswoman who seems to always get what she wants, Willa has come to Yellowstone to make John Dutton (Costner) an offer that he can’t refuse.”

Co-produced by 101 Studios and executive produced by John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, and Bob Yari, the popular series was the first scripted drama developed specifically for Paramount Network.

Yellowstone will return for Season 3 in 2020.