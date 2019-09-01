‘Yellowstone’ Fans Weigh in on Season 3 Teaser With ‘Lost’ Alum Josh Holloway

Yellowstone‘s first look at Season 3 had fans wishing they could fast forward a year. The Paramount Network hit drama series wrapped up Season 2 Wednesday and left fans with a quick behind-the-scenes look at filming of the upcoming third season, which will welcome Lost alum Josh Holloway into the cast.

The video featured most of the show’s main cast commenting on the bloody events of Season 2, and promising a moment of calm and peace in Season 3.

“Season 2 is so intense and violent and really, really hard on all these characters,” Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, says in the video. “I think Season 3 you’ll get to kind of heal with them a little bit.”

“All of us have been bruised,” Kevin Costner says. “John’s [Dutton] altered his behavior.”

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton also teased: “We begin with healing and peace, and we’re more unified.”

Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) seemed to end Season 2 closer than ever, and Hauser teased their relationship would be explored further. Holloway’s character, however, seems to have his eyes set on Beth, meaning a lot of drama coming in future episodes.

“I get to work with Josh Holloway,” Reilly says in the clip. “He’s like a breath of fresh air.”

“I’m a little worried for him to be honest with you,” Grimes said of Holloway’s new character, Roarke Carter, as the clip showed him acting alongside Reilly. “He seems like he’s going to hit on Beth, and I don’t think that’s a great idea as we know.”

“Let’s go to work,” Holloway says at the end of the clip.

Fans of the series flooded PopCulture.com‘s Facebook page with comments about the Costner-led series, hoping Season 3 would come sooner rather than later.

“Awesome series! The best thing I can say about this show is that it sucks that the season is so short!” one user commented.

“These comments could go on and on, it makes me happy to see so many people that love this series as much as I do, I love reading everyone’s comments, this is the best series ever!” another user added.

“Best television series of all times. Love Kevin Costner he is the best rip Is Awesome on the show. Don’t take anyone off just add new ones every now and then. Casey(sic) is wonderful!” another user wrote.

Another one commented: “Just when I thought Yellowstone couldn’t get any better, they go and add Josh Holloway. I’m so excited for season three!!”

Yellowstone Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2020 on Paramount Network.