‘Yellowstone’ Fans Say Show Was ‘Ruined’ by Season 5 Finale

The fate of the Dutton Ranch has been sealed. After five seasons, Yellowstone came to a bittersweet end Sunday night when the final episode of Season 5, Part 2 aired. The conclusion of Paramount Network’s popular Western saga, created by Taylor Sheridan, however, proved controversial, with some fans declaring that the Yellowstone series finale “ruined” the show. Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Yellowstone Season 5 finale, “Life Is a Promise.”

“Absolute worst TV finale in TV history. Quentin Tarantino was right,” one person wrote on X, referencing Tarantino’s remarks that “there’s not a payoff” on shows like Yellowstone, and when it’s over, “it’s out of my head. It’s completely gone.”

Coming on the heels of plenty of behind-the-scenes drama – Kevin Costner’s abrupt exit from the series as John Dutton threw original plans up in the air – Season 5, Part 2 premiered in November, sending the show into a spiral when it was revealed that John died in a murder-for-hire plot. In the series finale, “Life Is a Promise,” per the official synopsis, “as the Duttons and the Yellowstone cowboys lay John to rest, the fate of the ranch is revealed” when it was sold to Thomas Rainwater so that Market Equities couldn’t build their tourist resort on the land.

“Yellowstone series finale…. 10 minutes of action, surrounded by a Hallmark movie,” another person said of the episode, with one viewer going as far as stating that the episode was the “worst losing of a #1 TV show I have ever seen.”

Many fans also took issue with Sheridan, who made an appearance in the episode as Texas horse trainer Travis Wheatley, who has recurred throughout the show.

“#YellowstoneTV finale was a letdown that never should’ve happened. Sheridan ruined the best series on TV,” one fan declared. “Worse, he inserted himself and his wooden, blowhard character in the finale.”

Another person agreed, writing, “Some day I hope to find someone that loves me half as much as Taylor Sheridan loves himself. These final episodes of #yellowstone are so centered on him it’s crazy and cringe at the same time.”

Those who missed Yellowstone’s controversial conclusion can purchase new episodes next-day Yellowstone on Amazon ($1.99 SD, $2.99 HD, $3.99 UHD). Episodes are also available on-demand for Philo, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV subscribers. Season 5, Part 2 should also eventually drop on Peacock, where all prior seasons currently stream.