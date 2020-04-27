'Yellowstone' Fans Reveal All Their Favorite Season 2 Moments on Social Media
Yellowstone Season 3 is nearly here, and Season 4 is not far behind it, making it a great time to revisit the series' highlights. This weekend, the show's official Twitter account invited fans to do just that, asking what their favorite moments were in Season 2. This became a fun way to recap the last season with other fans.
Yellowstone is one of the tentpole shows of the Paramount Network, with stars including Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham. The series premiered in 2018, and followed with a second season that aired last year from June to August. It was quickly renewed for a third season during that time, and this February, before Season 3 even premiered, Paramount signed the show on for Season 4, according to a report by Variety.
A hell of a lot happened in season 2. What was your favorite moment? #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/o8R1v5HUOk— Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) April 25, 2020
The show dramatizes the daily conflicts between a family of cattle ranchers, a Native American reservation and land developers. It is centered on the Dutton family, whose property also borders Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Costner plays John Dutton, the billionaire patriarch of the ranch.
Season 2 elevated the show even higher, making it a fan favorite for many. With ten episodes, some of which were over 90 minutes in length, there was a lot for fans to love in that time. Judging by the tweets this weekend, some have even revisited the series since then.
A few, however, complained that they will need a refresher before the next episode airs, asking Paramount to re-air the previous season before the new one comes out. As a matter of fact, cable subscribers can stream the entire series for free on the network's website as long as they have a valid cable login. The show will also be featured on NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming outlet Peacock, which will have a free subscription tier available. If all else fails, Yellowstone can be rented or bought by the episode or by the season on digital stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more.
In the meantime, fans have already done some catching up and revisiting over on Twitter. Here are some of the fan-favorite moments from Yellowstone Season 2.
Vengeance
More like moments when the Sutton's take revenge on anyone foolish enough to mess with the family.— Todd D. Joyner (@ToddDJoyner_1) April 25, 2020
Rip & Beth
When Rip saved Beth. Then Beth reading Rip John’s letter. ❤️ Rip & Beth.— Shelley Byington (@ShelleyByington) April 26, 2020
Bull in the Bar
The bull in the bar def top 5!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #gogetrip— Leah Waddell (@gedieleah) April 26, 2020
Beth's Revenge
And when Beth went to the store and treated the shop owner the same way she treated her sister in law. Real family. That was what made me buy a tshirt “Don’t make me go Beth Dutton on you.”— Melanie Steele Baker (@sushibaker) April 26, 2020
Family Dinner
I love to see the whole DUTTON family gathered around dinner, John as head of the family and BETH pulling out his claws...! 😉😂🤠et JOHN crying...😢— jalmy (@jalmy1) April 25, 2020
Unable to Watch
I dont know....I havent been able to find it to watch it. PLEASE replay Season 2!!!!!— Mike Baumgarten (@fuzzyishe) April 25, 2020
Unable to Choose
I haven't got just one! this Season was explosive this cast acting together makes this a show I have waited for for years!! I actually hated when the end of the season comes down to the last episode until Season 3 starts filming, I just rewatch it.— Rodney Smith (@RodneyS68167318) April 26, 2020
No way I could pick one moment!!!! Fantastic scenes and all love from start to finish!— Lee Ann Hutson (@GrasswidowI) April 26, 2020
Yellowstone Season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 21 on the Paramount Network.