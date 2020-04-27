'Yellowstone' Fans Reveal All Their Favorite Season 2 Moments on Social Media

Yellowstone Season 3 is nearly here, and Season 4 is not far behind it, making it a great time to revisit the series' highlights. This weekend, the show's official Twitter account invited fans to do just that, asking what their favorite moments were in Season 2. This became a fun way to recap the last season with other fans.

Yellowstone is one of the tentpole shows of the Paramount Network, with stars including Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham. The series premiered in 2018, and followed with a second season that aired last year from June to August. It was quickly renewed for a third season during that time, and this February, before Season 3 even premiered, Paramount signed the show on for Season 4, according to a report by Variety.

A hell of a lot happened in season 2. What was your favorite moment? #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/o8R1v5HUOk — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) April 25, 2020

The show dramatizes the daily conflicts between a family of cattle ranchers, a Native American reservation and land developers. It is centered on the Dutton family, whose property also borders Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Costner plays John Dutton, the billionaire patriarch of the ranch.

Season 2 elevated the show even higher, making it a fan favorite for many. With ten episodes, some of which were over 90 minutes in length, there was a lot for fans to love in that time. Judging by the tweets this weekend, some have even revisited the series since then.

A few, however, complained that they will need a refresher before the next episode airs, asking Paramount to re-air the previous season before the new one comes out. As a matter of fact, cable subscribers can stream the entire series for free on the network's website as long as they have a valid cable login. The show will also be featured on NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming outlet Peacock, which will have a free subscription tier available. If all else fails, Yellowstone can be rented or bought by the episode or by the season on digital stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more.

In the meantime, fans have already done some catching up and revisiting over on Twitter. Here are some of the fan-favorite moments from Yellowstone Season 2.