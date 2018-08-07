‘Yellowstone’ Exclusive Clip: Jamie Dutton Chases His Political Ambitions

Yellowstone returns with another episode of deception and exuberance in the modern American West on Wednesday night, and one character is firmly moving forward with his political ambitions.

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), the son of Dutton patriarch John (Kevin Costner), is ready to go beyond being his family’s lawyer and run for Montana Attorney General.

Viewers saw the first proper steps of this in episode 6. Jamie and his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) met with the governor, current attorney general and the woman who will be his campaign manager, Christina (Katherine Cunningham).

Jamie and Christina now get to work in this exclusive clip from episode 7. They are shown standing in Jamie’s campaign office as Christina muses about her love on the political process.

“This is my favorite part of the campaign,” she says. “Before the room is packed with people shouting, the terror of the polling numbers, no sleep and cold pizza.”

Jamie points out that her description is “not a very good sales pitch on the process.” She acknowledges that the work will be hard, but she loves the impact one can make in politics.

“It’s hell in every sense of the word, but it’s also exhilarating,” Christina says. “The sense that we can make a difference, shaping ideas into policy.”

Jamie seems a bit put off by Christina’s optimism, and let’s her know that his reasoning for holding office is all about one thing: power.

“You know, I gotta be honest with you. I’m not an idealist. I don’t want you to think my goal is changing the world,” Jamie says, adding that power is his primary goal.

Christina then points out that Jamie already has power. After all, his family owns the largest ranch in the U.S., and he has been able to use his abilities and family clout to influence legislation.

Jamie then notes that all that power is simply not enough.

“I want more,” he says. “(To) protect my family and families like it, (and) stop the hemorrhaging of Montana’s resources to other states. My goal is the opposite of change.”

Christina seems a bit in awe of Jamie’s ambition, stating that his vision is “the most idealistic thing I’ve ever heard a politician say.”

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.

Photo Credit: Paramount Network