‘Yellowstone’ Episode 8 Preview

Yellowstone‘s seventh episode felt like the calm before the storm, and episode 8 is the where the flood begins.

The latest chapter of the Paramount Network western series, entitled “The Unravelling: Part 1,” is poised to bring certain plot threads to a head.

The episode’s trailer set up some points of conflict, but the photos and descriptions released by the network paint a fairly vivid picture of what is to come on Wednesday night.

Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) seems to get a big amount of screen time on “The Unravelling: Part 1.” Preview images show him riding around the ranch with a sheriff’s deputy, presumably because of the hikers that died in episode 7. Apparently this investigation “turns up the heat” on him and his various illegal activities.

Another detail released by Paramount Network is that there will be flashbacks in the episode that show how Rip first came to the Duttons’ ranch. Josh Lucas will reprise his role as a young version of Kevin Costner‘s character, John Dutton.

Rip will also have a face-off with Walker (Ryan Bingham), the latest ranch hand to join the club of branded workers, according to the aformentioned trailer. Rip asks Walker to commit a crime, but Walker refuses.

“I ain’t gon’ break the law for you, Rip,” Walker says.

Rip replies, “You should have thought of that before you took the brand.”

As for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his wife, Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille), will also face a crisis of trust. Monica begins to question Kayce’s ability to care for her and their son due to recent altercations. Those violent incidents continue as season 1 comes to a close, as shown in the trailer.

The land development drama also plays a key part in episode 8.

The main developer, Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), discusses partnering with Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) over a game of golf. Both have desires to take over the Duttons’ land and seem to be close to a deal.

“Sell me the land, and I’ll give you Yellowstone,” Chief Rainwater says in the trailer.

The other details we know about come from the trailer. John gets into a yelling match with his son, Jamie (Wes Bentley), over the later’s political ambitions. He even demands Jamie give up his pursuits entirely.

Beth is also seen continuing her corporate espionage plot and using promiscuous methods to do so.

Episode 8 is the penultimate episode of Yellowstone‘s first season. Its title alludes that several plot threads will be left hanging to be resolved in the season finale, entitled “The Unravelling: Part 2.”

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.

Photo Credit: Paramount Network