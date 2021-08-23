'Yellowstone' Celebrates Major Honor With Fans on Social Media

✖

As it heads into its fourth season, Yellowstone is marking yet another major honor. Having already cemented its place as a ratings powerhouse and having set numerous ratings records, the Paramount Network series was named among TV Guide's 100 best shows on TV right now. In the outlet's listing, Yellowstone came in at No. 83. The series Yellowstone beat out other popular series like Netflix's hit original Shadow and Bone, Amazon's The Wilds, and Fox's The Masked Singer. Paramount+ series Evil took the No. 1 spot. Other series to make the list included Amazon's The Boys, Peacock's Girls5Eva, and HBO's Mare of Easttown.

In selecting Yellowstone for the No. 83 best show currently on TV, TV Guide wrote that "this cowboy hat-wearing version of Dynasty has all the elements of an addictive Western soap: strong, silent men who are as attached to their guns as they are to their women; generations-old secrets that lead to all kinds of clashes; and a family whose prominence is being challenged and diminished." The outlet added that "with three seasons under its belt and a prequel series on the way, Yellowstone shows no signs of winding down the tension."

After receiving the honor, the official Twitter account for the beloved Paramount Network series said they were "thrilled" to make the list, and fans were eager to celebrate. Replying to the announcement, one viewer said "[Yellowstone] definitely deserved to be on that list," with another fan applauding the "stellar series, cast and beautiful scenery" before dubbing Yellowstone "MUST watch TV!" A third person tweeted, "it's the truth a wonderful series a fabulous cast director."

The TV Guide ranking marked just the latest accolade for Yellowstone. The series has been marked the No. 1 cable series, and its third season proved that status. Yellowstone's Season 3 premiere set a ratings record across key demos. The premiere also ranked as the No. 1 most-watched cable premiere of 2020 at the time. When Season 3 wrapped in August 2020, the finale drew 5.2 million viewers in Live+Same Day, making it the No. 1 most-watched cable telecast of the year. Unsurprisingly, Yellowstone has drawn some awards recognition. The series earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (1 hour or more) this year.

Originally premiering on Paramount Network in June 2018, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The show is set to return for its fourth season on Sunday, Nov. 7 with a two-episode season premiere on Paramount Network. New series Mayor of Kingstown debuts on Sunday, Nov. 14 on Paramount+, with the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, slated to debut on Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.

