‘Yellowstone’ Alum Confirms He’s Returning for Season 5 Part 2

Jefferson White is making his return to the Yellowstone family. The actor has confirmed he’ll be reprising his role as Jimmy Hurdstrom in Season 5 Part 2, which premieres on Sunday, November 10 on Paramount Network and CBS. White made the announcement in an Instagram post featuring shots taken while filming at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas this summer.

Many now wonder where this leaves the highly anticipated 6666 spinoff, which was announced in February 2021. The spinoff was promised to center on his character’s Texas ranch as the potential first modern-day spinoff in the franchise.

There’s always an update on the Yellowstone universe. The series chronicles the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The Bodyguard star Kevin Costner played the family patriarch, John Dutton III. He saddened fans by announcing in June he would not return for the second half of Season 5 amid reported creative differences between him and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

But he may have changed his tune. During an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Costner was asked if his feelings changed since speaking with Sheridan. “Well, look at me. 1988 and I still want to do the same movie,” Costner said regarding the script for his latest film, Horizon. “You know, I don’t fall out of love. I love doing Yellowstone. I wouldn’t mind doing it again if I can find the way to fit [it] into my life the way it did for five years and if I can’t, I’m content with what I did. Would I do it again? I would, but it has to match up with my life.”

Since the show’s debut, Yellowstone birthed three prequels: 1883, 1923 and the upcoming 1944. A fifth series starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams is currently titled The Madison.