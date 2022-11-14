'Yellowstone' Accused of Copying 'Sons of Anarchy'

Yellowstone and Sons of Anarchy have a few foundational similarities, from rebellious characters to cutthroat maneuvering. Beyond that, they are very different shows, set in polar opposite parts of the U.S. However, one viral video on TikTok suggests that the two are too similar.

Back on Oct. 3, TikTok user Lydia Kyle (@ranchwife) posted a video saying she would no longer watch Yellowstone because "I've already seen it." Kyle went on to accuse Yellowstone of being a "direct ripoff" of Sons of Anarchy. She felt the similarities between the two shows became "undeniable" in Season 3 and called Yellowstone a "ripoff with no depth."

Kyle then noted that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan worked on Sons of Anarchy. This is true, as Sheridan played Deputy Chief David Hale in 20 episodes of SOA. (Kyle mentions that Sheridan may also have worked on SOA as a co-writer or co-producer, but this is not the case. He was only on the show as an actor.)

"There's nothing new under the sun. I get that, but at this point, it's just... it's literally the exact same thing," Kyle said. "But it's with horses instead of motorcycles." Kyle then went through several Yellowstone characters, comparing them to "counterparts" on Sons of Anarchy. "They're literally the exact same characters," she said. "I would still be watching if it had depth, but at this point, there's no depth."

Kyle also called Season 4 "such a disappointment" because there was no depth. She pointed to the adoption of Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) as a specific story point that was similar to an event in SOA. In the earlier show, Abel Teller, the son of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and Wendy Cayes (Dea de Matteo) was abducted in Season 3.

Kyle's TikTok video has garnered over 2 million views far more than her typical videos. The comments section is filled with opposing and concurring views. "I said the same thing after the first season!! 'so we are copying SOA now??'" one person wrote. "Right, and it makes sense because Taylor obviously worked on, and acted in SoA," another person wrote.

Others pointed out that both shows are making literary references and that shows older than SOA had similar storylines. "Does anyone want to tell her that Sons is just Shakespeare's Hamlet?" one person wrote. "Wait until you realize it's actually just like Dallas with the characters' sexes changed up a bit," one person wrote. "I've watched both and also realized the similarities right away, that's actually why I love it," another commented.

