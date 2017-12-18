When and Where to Watch ABC’s ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

Jimmy Kimmel and Robin Roberts are set to host The Year: In Memoriam to honor the stars we’ve lost in 2017. The special will air on ABC on Monday, Dec. 18 at 10/9c.

Throughout the special, we will learn more about the fallen stars through other celebrities who were close to them. In a promo clip for the event, we see Tracy Morgan, Bob Newhart, John Stamos and Bob Saget remembering fellow comedian Don Rickles; Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker honoring the legendary Glen Campbell; Hunter Hayes and Alice Cooper celebrating music stars Tom Petty and Chuck Berry, as well as Dane Cook, Jeff Ross and Sean Hayes memorializing the multi-talented Jerry Lewis; and Valerie Harper, Ed Asner, Bernadette Peters and Dick Van Dyke remembering co-star Mary Tyler Moore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The ‘In Memoriam’ segments are always the most moving parts of a major awards show. Robin and I thought it would be fitting to pay longer-form and more personal tribute to these American icons with great stories from their friends, colleagues and peers,” Kimmel said in a statement.

Roberts will also anchor a second special Dec. 19 called The Year: 2017, which will focus on the year’s “politics, top trends, pop culture and more.”

“What I appreciate about the special is that you get an entire year of news and pop culture in just two hours. The show is appropriately serious when it needs to be, and it’s also filled with many fun, lighter moments,” Roberts added.

Catch The Year: In Memoriam on ABC on Monday night at 10/9c, and watch The Year: 2017 on Tuesday.