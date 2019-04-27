‘Wrecked’ Fans Mourn Show Getting Canceled on Social Media

Fans of cult favorite comedy series have feelings about the show getting canceled by TBS.

The Lost-inspired comedy series followed a diverse group of castaways who are forced to work together to survive after their plane crashes into the ocean, leaving them disconnected from the modern world in a deserted island.

Fans of the show took to Twitter after news of the cancellation first broke, some grieving the show, as others said they were not surprised by the end of the show. The show’s third and final season ended in October, with the show not receiving a Season 4 renewal.

“[TBS] revealed the not so surprising news that it has cancelled [Wrecked] after three seasons. The third season finale aired in October 2018, so the lengthy delay in announcing was a good indication where the news was heading,” one user commented.

“Lame. [Wrecked] was so funny!” Another user lamented.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!” One user wrote.

“Bummer, but glad the cast are finding new work,” another user wrote, seeing the good side of the cancellation news.

Created by Jordan and Justin Shipley, the series starred Zach Cregger as Owen, Asif Ali as Pack and Brian Sacca as Danny. The cast also included Ally Maki, Rhys Darby, Brooke Dillman, Ginger Gonzaga, Will Greenberg and Jessica Lowe, among others. Maki is set to play a new character in the upcoming fourth installment of the Toy Story franchise.

“[What the f–], dam I liked that show was just getting good. Time to delete the app,” One fan wrote in the comments section of PopCulture.com‘s Facebook page.

Wrecked premiered in 2016 and was considered one of the top 25 scripted shows of that year, the series was also the No. 1 cable comedy in live-plus-seven ratings in the 18-49 demographic, as The Wrap first reported.

“Yea… kinda knew that was coming,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ughh…. [sad face emoji],” another user commented.

“I liked that show,” another user commented.

Wrecked‘s cancellation leaves only two other TBS comedies with their future in question, Angie Tribeca and The Guest Book. The network’s current lineup includes Search Party, The Last O.G., The Detour, Miracle Workers and popular animated show American Dad.

TBS recently gave up popular game shows Drop the Mic and Joker’s Wild to sibling network, TNT. The network’s parent company is currently planning the release of their own streaming service, which will also include HBO.