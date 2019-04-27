‘Wrecked’ Canceled By TBS After 3 Seasons

TBS is giving up on comedy series, Wrecked.

The cable network announced Friday the cancellation of the Lost-inspired comedy series after three seasons, which centered on a group of strangers forced to work together to survive on a remote island after their plane crashes into the ocean.

The cast included Zach Cregger (About a Boy) as flight attendant Owen, Asia Ali (The Mick) as sports agent Pack, Jessica Lowe (Man Seeking Woman) as feminist Florence and Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords) as New Zealand native Steve. The show also featured many big name guest stars including Eliza Coupe, Rob Corddry, Jemaine Clement and Erinn Hayes, as first reported by TVLine.

The news does not come as much of a surprise for fans, as series star Cregger had previously said there would be no Season 4 even before the now-season finale in October. The Season 3 finale drew 55,000 total same-day viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wrecked first premiered back in 2016 and was considered a breakout hit for the network at the time. The shoe was ranked among cable’s top 25 scripted shows of the year and was the number one cable comedy in live-plus-seven ratings in the 18-49 demographic, The Wrap writes.

The show was known for frequent nods to ABC’s Lost, including characters spontaneously exploding, a gorilla is shot in the jungle (a reference to the polar bear) by a man who appears in the jungle out of nowhere, who shows the castaways his private compound with a computer room and a cage for detaining humans (like the Dharma Initiative). The series also poked fun at popular movie franchises like The Hunger Games and the short story, The Most Dangerous Game by Richard Connell.

The decision to end Wrecked comes as the future of Turner’s scripted shows remain under a microscope as new parent company WarnerMedia works on launching its own streaming platform — along with HBO — sometime in 2019.

The other original series still awaiting a decision include TBS‘ Angie Tribeca and The Guest Book. Both shows last aired in December 2018.

TBS’ current lineup includes Search Party, The Last O.G., The Detour, Miracle Workers and animated comedy American Dad. The network also recently gave two unscripted game shows, Drop the Mic and Joker’s Wild, to sibling network TNT, where they joined original dramas Animal Kingdom and Claws.

TNT is also waiting to announce premiere dates for highly-anticipated original series Snowpiercer, Tell Me Your Secrets and Raised by Wolves.