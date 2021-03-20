Will 'Grey's Anatomy' Kill Another Beloved Character in Next New Episode?

✖

The newest episode of Grey's Anatomy teases more tragedy to come. With Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) fate still hanging in the balance as she continues her battle with COVID-19 and Andrew DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) surprising exit from the show in the last episode, fans may need to prepare themselves for another shocking death in what could be the final season of the hospital drama.

In the latest promo for Season 17, Episode 9, "In My Life," something appears to be very wrong with Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). Those keeping up with the season are aware Altman has been having a rough time lately. After her fiance, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) called off the wedding on the day of due to a scandalous voicemail he received involving Altman and her ex-boyfriend Tom Koracik (Greg Germann), Altman was confused, denying all details of the affair until she couldn't anymore. Hunt played the voicemail for her, effectively ending their relationship and sending her into a whirlwind. Teddy tried to apologize and fix their relationship, but Owen refused to forgive her.

She's also struggling to save Meredith as her condition continues to worsen; but, after she and Owen lost DeLuca on the operating table, it seems she's no longer able to keep it together. The new episode promises to open with Altman in a very dark mental space. “She hasn’t spoken,” Owen says in the promo trailer. “She hasn’t eaten. If something doesn’t change soon, I’m going to have to get her admitted.” While he still hasn't forgiven her for lying and cheating, Hunt still cares. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) urges him to rekindle the relationship.

It's unknown what Teddy's issue is, but because Hunt speaks in the promo saying, “The only time I’ve ever seen that kind of look, it’s in soldiers. And plenty of them never came back," some are speculating she could be battling a case of PTSD likely caused by the tragic death of her coworker and the high death toll the hospital is seeing due to the pandemic. According to the Mayo Clinic, PTSD symptoms could include "flashbacks, nightmares, and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event." Grey's Anatomy will return on March 25, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC