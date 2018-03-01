10 Celebs We Want to Return to ‘Will & Grace’

Fans of the hugely successful Will & Grace reboot have only week until the triumphant return of fan-favorite guest star Jennifer Lopez.

The “Dance Again” singer, who made legendary cameos on the series during its sixth and seventh seasons, will be playing herself as well as her role from the NBC drama, Shades of Blue, after Jack (Sean hayes) gets cast on the NBC series in a hilarious role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Throughout the reboot, special guest stars like Bobby Cannavale ad Molly Shannon have reprised their iconic roles from the series, and with Lopez returning to the set of the hit sitcom, many other big names could be signing on to return either in season 9 or season 10 of the NBC comedy.

Scroll through to see 10 celebrities who should reprise their roles on Will & Grace next.

BRITNEY SPEARS

Britney Spears stopped by the show for a 2006 episode of Will & Grace. Appearing in the eighth season, Spears played Amber-Louise, a woman who is brought on to co-host Jack’s show with him.

Known for his infamous feuds, we’d love to see Amber-Louise stop by and fight with Jack for a job he’s going for in the industry one more time. Plus, with Spears just finishing her huge Las Vegas residency, she could have time to stop by the NBC series.

Sharon Stone

The actress brought her Oscar-nominated acting chops to Will & Grace in the show’s seventh season. She played Dr. Georgia Keller in the 2005 installment, acting as a therapist to both Will and Grace.

And let’s face it, the dynamic duo could still use some hours of therapy.

Ellen DeGeneres

The world could use more Ellen DeGeneres cameos.

The comedian and talk show host joined the gang in its third season as Sister Louise, a nun who gets caught up in a car sale.

Madonna

Madonna flexed her Golden Globe-winning acting chops for a 2003 episode of the series. Appearing in the fifth season, she played Liz, an oddball office worker whom Karen eyes as a potential roommate.

Things didn’t end so well after Liz and Karen (Megan Mullaly) fought over the affections of a man, but maybe Shean Hayes can run over her with his car like he did Molly Shannon’s character.

Geena Davis

Nothing could be more heartwarming than an unexpected visit from family.

Geena Davis appeared during the show’s sixth season as Grace’s (Debra Messing) sister, Janet Adler.

Candice Bergen

Bergen is planning her TV return next fall with a Murphy Brown reboot, but the actress could make a pit stop on the sitcom and reprise her role as herself, and Karen’s old nemesis.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon appeared in the fourth season of Will & Grace as Owen. He played Jack’s competition in auditions for the gay men’s chorus.

Damon went on to become a huge movie star appearing in films like The Martian, but he could pop up on the show to riff with Jack one more time.

Elton John

The singer may be retiring from performing very soon, but that doesn’t mean he can’t keep acting.

John played himself in the fifth season. He appeared as the head of the “gay mafia” meeting Will (Eric McCormack).

Macaulay Culkin

He spends a lot of his time hanging out with Michael Jackson’s kids and living outside the spotlight, but the former child star could start his comeback on Will & Grace.

He played Jason “J.T.” Towne during the fifth season, a divorce lawyer who worked with Karen at the time.

Janet Jackson

She may not have surprised during the Super Bowl, but a cameo on Will & Grace will surely shock viewers and her fans alike.

The singer made an iconic appearance during the show’s seventh season, auditioning backup dancers for a performance. If she can make another epic, smoke machine-assisted entrance on the revival, sign us up.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.