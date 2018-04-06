‘Will & Grace’ Finale Engagement Cliffhanger Leaves Fans Shocked

Will & Grace finished off the first season of its revival with two proposals, and the beginning of an existential crisis.

Thursday’s episode left best friends Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) potentially upgrading their relationship status from best friends to siblings.

After losing their respective partners, Grace’s dad (Robert Klein) and Will’s mom (Blythe Danner) met and enjoyed their company so much — including one steamy night in Will’s room, that they decide to announce they want to get married. And they were not alone, as Jack (Sean Hayes) also accepted his new boyfriend Estefan’s proposal after a quick trip to Ibiza, Spain.

Both of the new couples told Will and Grace that their rash decision stemmed from their desire to not end up like them: Alone and in what they think to be a toxic relationship. The show twists the knife on the best friends after Karen (Megan Mullaly) announces she called off her long-term affair with her lover (Alec Baldwin) to keep her marriage afloat and be in a “healthy” relationship.

Obviously, Will and Grace did not enjoy the possibility of living and working together, and also being siblings and the finale left the pair questioning themselves, each other and the decisions they have made to get them to this point.

Fans of the rebooted comedy were shocked by the season finale’s huge cliffhanger and were sad realize they’d have to wait months before a new episode.

Are you telling me I have to wait like five months to figure this mess out WHAT@WillAndGrace #WillandGrace — Inspired Artist (@artistsinspo) April 6, 2018

That was a spectacular season finale!! I’ve never laughed so much than when I do watching #WillAndGrace 🍸🤣 I can’t wait to see more!!! — Carolyn (@style_artist94) April 6, 2018

I AM SHOOK IN THE BEST WAY POSSIBLE, I CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS SHOW TO COME BACK also the next new episode will air when I’m in college 😱😱#WillAndGrace @WillAndGrace https://t.co/oi2XxmGRnz — Nicholas Willcocks (@SirNickW) April 6, 2018

are you kidding me. THIS IS WHAT WE’RE LEFT WITH @WillAndGrace #WillAndGrace — Inspired Artist (@artistsinspo) April 6, 2018

This changes everything.. It has been quite the season of #WillAndGrace! I can’t wait to see what they come up with next season! Thanks for joining me for the live tweet tonight. Until next time! -Kiss — TV Series Hub (@tvserieshub) April 6, 2018

The Will & Grace revival proved to be a huge hit for NBC in its first season. The network has already renewed the sitcom for two more seasons, consisting of 18 episodes.

“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of Will & Grace and 23 more episodes is music to my ears,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “We’re eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I’m overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television.”

The new episodes were well received by audiences, many praising the performances of its stars Messing, McCormack, Mullally and Hayes. McCormack was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in 2018, and the series overall received a Best Comedy Series nomination.

Will & Grace is among the more successful of the slew of reboots in recent years. The show has averaged a solid 9.8 million viewers and 3.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo in Nielsen’s live-plus-seven ratings since its fall debut in the Thursday 9 p.m. time slot.

The series will likely return with all new episodes in the fall.