‘Will & Grace’ Adds David Schwimmer as Season 11 Love Interest

David Schwimmer is returning for a television reboot, but it’s not Friends.

The actor, known for his career-making role of Ross Geller on the beloved sitcom, will star in a recurring role on season 2 of the Will & Grace revival as a new love interest for Debra Messing’s Grace Adler.

Further details about his character have not been revealed, other than he is envisioned for a five-episode arc, with scripts still being written, Deadline reports.

This role marks Schwimmer’s return to network sitcoms since the 10 season of Friends. He has taken on more dramatic roles in his career since then, including an Emmy-nominated performance for his portrayal of Robert Kardashian on The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, his second Emmy nomination following Friends. Schwimmer is represented by Gersh.

When asked by the outlet this year what’s in store for Will & Grace next season, co-creator Max Mutchnick said, “We’re trying to open up the series this year. Last year was about coming back and seeing how the audience was going to respond, and they embraced the show, and that was thrilling. Now, we need to move forward.”

Added co-creator David Kohan, “With relationships, with work. Those things will probably be new.”

Additional guest stars announced for the 18-episode second season of the Will & Grace revival include Alec Baldwin (returning), Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack (returning).

Messing previously teased some big changes for the core best friends in season two (11 overall).

“You can expect big changes for all four characters,” Messing said during an appearance on The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s podcast, The HFPA in Conversation, where she gave fans a fist glimpse at season 2. “Grace is getting a love interest, which I’m looking very forward to… Karen is getting divorced, Will is changing jobs, and Jack is getting married… big sweeping changes so that means there’s going to be all kinds of new things to play with and joke about.”

Messing also mentioned the “extraordinary” guest stars set to make appearances this season at the time.

“Alec Baldwin is coming back… Chelsea Handler is coming and I think she’s the perfect kind of actor to come and play in our playground,” she said.

Although she refrained from detailing in what capacity they will return or how they will affect the story, fans of the long-standing series will remember that as season 1 came to an end, Karen had called off her long-term affair with her lover, portrayed by Baldwin, in a bid to keep her marriage afloat and her relationship “healthy.”

Are you excited about Schwimmer’s new role? Will & Grace is set to return with all new episode Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.