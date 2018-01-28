Will Ferrell Brings Back Jacob Silj Character on ‘Weekend Update’

Will Ferrell made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live this week, and he brought back one of his classic characters along with him.

During the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost brought Ferrell out as Jacob Silj, one of his classic characters who can’t control the volume of his voice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The character claims to have Voice Immodulation Syndrome, meaning he can’t control how loud he speaks. Instead of talking about federal government intelligence, Ferrell kept bringing up his condition while shouting out personal facts about himself, including the noises he makes while with his wife in bed and his surprise homoerotic relationship with a guy he met at the gym.

Fans of the character popped to see him back.

How far back does Jacob Silj go? This far back. #SNL pic.twitter.com/qnfubEGE8W — Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) January 28, 2018

OF ALL OF THE WILL CHARACTERS I NEVER THOUGHT ID SEE JACOB SILJ AGAIN #SNL — Tonya Harding’s Crispy Bangs (@amdeeeeeee) January 28, 2018

Nothing is better than Jacob Silj yelling “Imagine being at a high school dance – AND A LITTLE BIT SOFTER NOW. AND A LITTLE BIT SOFTER NOW.” — Jonathan Deutsch (@wibwJonathan) January 28, 2018

Jacob Silj forever. voice immodulation syndrome still touches us all. — kory harrison wheeler (@hwheelermusic) January 28, 2018

“Nothing is better than Jacob Silj yelling, ‘Imagine being at a high school dance – AND A LITTLE BIT SOFTER NOW. AND A LITTLE BIT SOFTER NOW,’ ” one Twitter user wrote.

“Jacob Silj forever. voice immodulation syndrome still touches us all,” another viewer tweeted.

Ferrell started his career with Saturday Night Live back in 1995, staying on for seven years until he departed in 2002. Since then he’s found immense success starring in comedies such as Anchorman, Elf, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and Daddy’s Home.