Will Ferrell Pokes Fun at ‘Big Brother’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Will Ferrell and the Saturday Night Live team parodied Big Brother with a pre-taped sketch that included a surprising appearance from Tracy Morgan.

The sketch featured Ferrell, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney. It started with Brian (Bennett) thanking Brad (Ferrell) for teaching him how to play cards. “It’s one of my favorite games.”

After the game, Brian went off to get comfortable before they start watching a movie. David (Mooney) arrived with tickets to see a movie out in a theater.

“This could be drama, people!” Brad told the audience.

Brad told David it was a good idea to go out, but then Brian later showed up in shorts. How could he go to the movies in shorts?

“Keep your arms and legs inside the vehicle people. This is going to get bumpy!” Brad said.

“You got to remember, I’m still taking my nap!” Morgan suddenly said. Then, there was a shot of Morgan sleeping.

After their talk, Brian decides he will not put pants on to go out. Instead, he is fine with wearing shorts and being cold in the theater.

At the end, there is a tease for the next episode, when Brad learns that he has a son!

Big Brother fans really appreciated the parody.

The reality show skit on #SNL perfectly parodies how pathetic diary room sessions are on Big Brother (at least the American version). — Lisa (@Lisa_Travels) January 28, 2018



I like that Big Brother Parody SNL Sketch #SNL #FerrellOnSNL — Chris Alberti #RIPHeathGumm (@Alberti2Chris) January 28, 2018



Is this confirmation Will Ferrell will be on Celebrity Big Brother.. I’m just going to say YES! #Confirmed #SNL #CelebrityBigBrother — Dominic Malpiedi (@entasisX) January 28, 2018

CBS still has not announced who will star in the Celebrity Big Brother season.

“We think we know famous people, because of the roles that they play on the big screen or the small screen. What I’m looking forward to is, what happens behind the magic?” host Julie Chen told Entertainment Tonight. “Behind the hair and makeup, behind the curtain. So, I’m looking forward to getting to know, even if it’s a celebrity that really isn’t on my radar, I just want to see the human side of celebrities.”

Photo credit: NBC

