Wildly Popular Hulu Show Is Over Forever, Showrunner Announces

Tell Me Lies has come to a shocking end after three seasons.

Just hours before Monday’s Season 3 finale premiered on Hulu, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer took to Instagram to announce that it would be the final episode of the wildly popular drama.

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale,” Oppenheimer began. “This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it.”

(Photo by: Josh Stringer/Hulu)

“Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion,” she continued. “My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you.”

Oppenheimer went on, “And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get,” concluding, “Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 best-selling novel of the same name, follows the shocking and toxic endeavors of college students Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) alongside their friends Bree (Cat Missal), Pippa (Sonia Mena), Diana (Alicia Crowder), Wrigley (Spencer House), Evan (Branden Cook), and Alex (Costa D’Angelo). Oppenheimer’s husband, actor Tom Ellis, also appears as college professor Oliver.

Following the bombshell news, Oppenheimer told Deadline that while she loved making Tell Me Lies, the conclusion of Season 3 left the writers in a tough spot as to how to proceed without having to “completely” reimagine what the show was.

“Obviously we love making the show, and I love our audience, but I had had so many conversations with our writers, and when you actually look at what could happen next, Lucy’s not in school anymore,” she explained to thr outlet. “Most of the cast are graduating college in the future. They’re all living in different places. They’re not in the same industry. There’s not a lot connecting them, so, while I think it’s such a privilege to know when a show is ending and be able to write an ending and quit while you’re ahead, it’s hard.”