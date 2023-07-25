'Jeopardy!' Season 40 Could Be Delayed Indefinitely

Jeopardy! Season 40 was set to begin this fall but a new report indicates that it could be delayed indefinitely. According to TV Insider, Jeopardy! producers have been trying to decide if they should continue on as planned, or postpone in solidarity with the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike. "The prospects are looking bleak for the writers' strike ending quickly and Jeopardy! getting back on schedule to start shooting Season 40," a source close to the show stated. "They are running out of time. If the strike continues they may have to delay the season indefinitely."

Additionally, TV Insider reports that the website Jeopardy! uses to release tickets for tapings reflects that filming will resume on Tuesday, August 15. However, the outlet states that fans on the Jeopardy! Reddit board have noted some inconsistencies, such as that "the dates have been up there for a while now" but "tickets still haven't been released." The user added, "They could still take it down if they decide not to go through with the tapings during the strike."

Someone else pointed out that the new season of Jeopardy! was supposed to kick off with a series of Season 39 tournaments that had to be postponed, also due to the strike. "What I find interesting is that the new season was supposed to start with the postseason, and yet all of the potential second chance and champions wildcard tournament contestants that I have seen still seem to be referring to these tournaments as if they have not yet received any word/invitation," the Reddit user stated. "It may be that they are under a non-disclosure requirement not to reveal anything until the show announces things officially. But if not, one would think that the show would give them a little more heads up than this if the postseason was going ahead as planned."

The Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2. The organization represents more than 11,000 Hollywood TV and movie writers. The strike was the result of the WGA not reaching an acceptable agreement after six weeks of wage negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. "Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the negotiating committee wrote in a letter to members, per VOX. "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing." The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the strike on July 4. The strike currently has no end date.