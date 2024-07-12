'Baywatch' Docuseries to Stream on Hulu

A Baywatch docuseries is coming. Deadline reports that a four-episode docuseries from ABC News Studios called After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun will take an inside look at "the cultural phenomenon that defined an era." It will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, Aug 28. Featured in the doc will be new cast interviews, including a never-aired interview with CJ Parker actress Pamela Anderson and home videos shot by the cast.

After Baywatch "unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California's beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage 'sex sells.'" Baywatch ran for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001 and starred a rotating ensemble cast that also included David Hasselhoff, Peter Phelps, Nicole Eggert, Jeremy Jackson, Kelly Slater, Yasmine Bleeth, Carmen Electra, Brandy Ledford, Jason Momoa, Jason Brooks, and Krista Allen, to name a few.

(Photo: Portrait of American actresses Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson, stars of the tv series 'Baywatch,' wearing low-cut red swimsuits, 1992. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) - Fotos International/Getty Images)

The docuseries will feature exclusive interviews with over 35 cast members and Baywatch's creators, Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. After Baywatch comes a few months after, it was announced that a Baywatch reboot would be coming to Fox. Not much information has been revealed, but Berk, Schwartz, and Bonann will serve as executive producers alongside Lara Olsen, who will serve as showrunner.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is produced and directed by Matthew Felker in collaboration with ABC News Studios., which produced the docuseries for Hulu. Cast member Nicole Eggert serves as a producer, with Ari Shofet as executive producer. David Sloan is the senior executive producer for ABC News Studios, and Muriel Pearson is the executive producer. It's going to be interesting to see what this docuseries is all about and what exactly is included. To this day, Baywatch remains a cultural phenomenon, and getting an inside look after all these years will surely be interesting.

Ahead of the docuseries' premiere, fans can watch select seasons of Baywatch on Peacock and Tubi. Whether or not all 11 seasons will ever be available in one in one place is unknown, but the docuseries is certainly a good reason for it to happen. At the very least, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun should be able to give fans the fix they need once it premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, Aug 28. You don't want to miss it.