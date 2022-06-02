Why Michael Strahan Was Just Called 'Shady' by His 'Good Morning America' Co-Host

✖

Michael Strahan was hilariously called out by one of his Good Morning America co-hosts after he asked a question that he should have avoided line on-air. Following the Tuesday, May 31 episode of the long-running ABC morning show, GMA host Janai Norman labeled Strahan "shady" in a public Instagram post.

Norman's public calling out of Strahan came just hours after the two co-hosts lead a discussion about the recently-released film Top Gun: Maverick. After Norman said that Strahan laughed, cried, and had a blast while watching the film, Strahan asked his co-host if she was "born when the first one came out," prompting the entire GMA crew to burst into laughter. For her part, Norman gave Strahan a little lesson on his major faux pas of asking a woman her age, telling him that she was not going to answer that question. Reflecting on the moment in a later Instagram Story post, Norman joked, "Strahan is shady plain and simple," alongside the laughing emoji.

Although it's unclear if Strahan has responded to that post, he and Norman had plenty to say about Top Gun: Maverick. Released on Friday, May 27 and directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film picks up 30 years after Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell graduated from TOPGUN Naval aviation program. Called back as a flight instructor for the elite pilots of a new generation, Mitchell must contend with Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, who is the son of his late best friend Goose. Also starring in the new film are Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm, while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original.

The film was originally set to open in the summer of 2020, though its release was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay was apparently worthwhile, because Top Gun: Maverick earned an estimated $124 million domestic box office opening weekend. Including Monday, the movie earned an estimated $156 million during its opening weekend, not only making it Cruise's biggest to date, but also the biggest opening over the Memorial Day weekend ever, surpassing previous record-holder Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, which made $153 million in 2007. Cruise's previous opening weekend record was set by War of the Worlds back in 2005, which grossed $64 million when it premiered nearly two decades ago. The film is now also one of the top-grossing pandemic era films, coming in behind Spider-Man: No Way Home with $260 million, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with $187 million, and The Batman with $134 million.