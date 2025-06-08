Why Amanda Peet Was ‘Really Scared’ Filming ‘Seinfeld’

Amanda Peet is opening up about her experience on Seinfeld.

The Your Neighbors and Friends actress guest starred on the Season 8 finale of the NBC sitcom in 1997.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on May 23, recalled her brief time on Seinfeld while taking part in the spin-the-wheel game “Spill the IMDb Tea.” After the wheel landed on Seinfeld, her expression was anything but pleasant. Per PEOPLE, Cohen mentioned that she played a waitress that went out with Jerry and after asking how the episode turned out, and she responded with a bit of an eye roll.

Play video

“That was a rough one for me,” Peet said. “I had a lot of stage fright. I’m going to give it like a 5. I was really scared.” The role was one of Peet’s first television roles, having guest starred in Law & Order, The Single Guy, C.P.W., and Spin City before Seinfeld. But at that point, Seinfeld was in its prime, one of the biggest sitcoms. It’s not surprising that Peet would be scared, even if it was just a small role. Luckily, she did just fine, and it’s not like it hurt her resume.

Peet was among many actors to guest star on Seinfeld throughout its nine-season run. Courteney Cox, James Spader, Jon Favreau, Lauren Graham, Jane Leeves, Jennifer Coolidge, Christine Taylor, Kristin Davis, Teri Hatcher, and Denise Richards are just some of the notable guest stars on Seinfeld. It’s likely Peet was not the only one to have stage fright, especially since Seinfeld was such a big show and continues to be such a big show over 25 years after it ended.

Now that Amanda Peet has opened up about her experience on Seinfeld, it would be interesting to hear how things went for her on other shows she guest starred on before making it big. If any of them were like Seinfeld, it’s likely she wouldn’t be so open to talking about it, but you never know. Fans can check out her episode and the entire series on Netflix. She can most recently be seen in the Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors, as well as the film Fantasy Life. She is staying as busy as ever, but that stage fright seems to no longer be a problem.