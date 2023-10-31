Why a Major ABC Executive Is in Hot Water With News Staffers

ABC News chief Kim Godwin is getting into hot water after more cuts are abound. Staffers were previously freaking out after it was reported that parent company Disney was in talks to sell its ABC network and local TV stations to Nexstar Media Group. Nexstar recently purchased The CW, which has been going through a lot of budget cuts, and axed most of its original scripted content, in case you needed a reminder. Now, more cuts are coming, and it seems like the only one benefitting is Godwin.

According to a newsletter via CNN, shows are reportedly being "encouraged to be far more judicious when deciding whether to send camera crews into the field." Sending personnel into the field when necessary will still happen. As for camera crews, ABC News is apparently resorting to using iPhones for certain stories. They are also cutting back on traveling. The traveling part is where it's getting to be a bit tricky, however.

CNN's Oliver Darcy reported that Kim Godwin's cost-cutting are because of Disney's anticipated sale of ABC. They are apparently "quite severe," however, but the exact amount is unknown. Reportedly, Godwin has used the company's money for "extensive travel" and all on her own publicity, "which doesn't project austerity, frugality, or the reality of leading a small division within a larger company that just laid off 7,000 people, wand where every linear asset is fighting to justify itself or be sold."

Many networks are dealing with budget cuts these days, so it's not completely out of the norm. Unfortunately, it seems that ABC News is going to be making some pretty big cuts that will drastically change the format. Not to mention the fact that Godwin could be setting herself up for trouble. Especially in the midst of budget cuts, it is not a good look. Using company money to travel while cutting back on travel is definitely not good.

It's unknown if the cuts are going to be immediate or come at a later date, but it's likely the ABC News staffers are not very happy. Unfortunately, cuts are inevitable, it's just sad that it's happening this way. That and the fact that it's going to change some of the stories that are reported moving forward. Hopefully, the cut isn't as severe as it's reported to be, but you never know what's going to happen.