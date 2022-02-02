Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ Following Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC’s The View following her recent controversial comments about the Holocaust. ABC News President Kim Godwin confirmed Tuesday night that Goldberg has been placed on a two-week suspension. The suspension comes after Goldberg stated on-air that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race” during a panel discussion about the recent banning of Maus by a school board in Tennessee.

In a statement shared to Twitter Tuesday night, Godwin confirmed that “effective immediately,” Goldberg had been suspended “for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.” Godwin continued that while Goldberg “has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.” Godwin added that “the entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.” Godwin allegedly further addressed Goldberg’s suspension in an alleged email sent to ABC staffers.

https://twitter.com/ABCNewsPR/status/1488701213256396802?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those views. It was important that Whoopi had a chance to address her comments on the show today where she made them and have an educational conversation with Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League.,” the note, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, read in part. “But words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have,” before sharing the statement that she would go on to release.”

Goldberg’s suspension came just a day after the long-time The View co-host landed herself in controversy following comments made during a discussion about the banning of Maus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust. During that discussion, Goldberg argued that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man…These are two white groups of people.” The remarks immediately sparked an outcry from Goldberg’s co-hosts, with Joy Behar responding, “Well, they considered Jews a different race.”

Amid further criticism, Goldberg issued an apology later that day, writing on Twitter that she stood “corrected.” Offering her “sincerest apologies,” Goldberg continued, “the Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.” During Tuesday’s episode of The View, Goldberg explained that she “misspoke” and “said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined.” Goldberg added that the Holocaust “is indeed about race,” concluding, “words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”