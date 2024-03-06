Who Is Austin Stowell? Meet the New Gibbs Actor for 'NCIS: Origins'

Stowell is most known for his roles in 'Dolphin Tale,' 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager,' and 'A Friend of the Family.'

CBS has tapped Austin Stowell for the role of young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the upcoming NCIS prequel series NCIS: Origins, and he has some big shoes to fill. According to IMDb, the 39-year-old actor was born and raised in Kensington, Connecticut. He studied with the Department of Dramatic Arts at the University of Connecticut. He performed in multiple productions with the Connecticut Repertory Theatre.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007, Stowell landed one of his first roles in an episode of the short-lived Comedy Central series Secret Girlfriend in 2009. He also appeared in an episode of 90210 and NCIS: Los Angeles the following year. Stowell had a recurring role on ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Jesse throughout Seasons 2 to 4 from 2009 to 2011, appearing in 17 episodes total.

Stowell then landed the role of Kyle Connellan in the film Dolphin Tale – which is based on the true story of Winter the Dolphin – in 2011 and reprised the role in its sequel, which came out in 2014. Other credits include Love and Honor, A Way Back Home, Whiplash, Behaving Badly, Bridge of Spies, In Dubious Battle, Battle of the Sexes, 12 Strong, Catch-22, The White Lotus, The Hating Game, A Friend of the Family, and Three Women. Along with acting, Stowell also served as an executive producer on The Hating Game.

NCIS: Origins is not the only upcoming project that Austin Stowell is working on. He will star in the new thriller This Tempting Madness alongside Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Mojean Aria, and Zenobia Shroff. He will also soon be seen in the horror thriller film The Inheritance with Peyton List, Rachel Nichols, and Bob Gunton. Stowell is going to be pretty busy, but it's going to be exciting to see him on Origins.

While some may find it hard to see Stowell play a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it would be hard to see anybody play the fan-favorite NCIS Special Agent other than Mark Harmon or even his son. It's clear that Stowell has a lot of experience doing a range of genres and has even portrayed an army man on more than one occasion. Fans will just have to tune in to NCIS: Origins to see how it all turns out sometime during the 2024-25 season on CBS.