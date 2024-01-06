'NCIS' Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Gibbs Prequel Series

Fans have a lot of thoughts about the latest NCIS spinoff. It was recently announced that CBS has ordered a prequel series centering on a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Mark Harmon, who portrayed the NCIS Special Agent since the beginning before leaving early on in Season 19, will be narrating and serving as an executive producer. His son, Sean Harmon, who played Gibbs in flashbacks in several episodes, will also executive produce. Titled NCIS: Origins, the series will focus on Gibbs' early days in the NCIS starting in 1991 when he starts his career at NCIS Camp Pendleton under the advisement of the legendary Mike Franks. It will mark the fifth spinoff in the franchise and the first prequel. Although Harmon has stayed on the Mothership as an executive producer since his departure, Origins will definitely be like his homecoming, especially since Gibbs is coming back into the fold. While some fans shared their excitement online, others weren't so fond of the idea.

"I liked Gibbs back story but it's been done to death the whole of NCIS was a homage to Gibbs, Shannon and his daughter one way and another for years," one fan wrote. "Heartlands in season 6 revenge and the consequences was seen through season 7 and 8. Michael and Cote as Tony & Ziva way better."

"I would rather have a Tony and Ziva Spin off to give due to these characters we have loved and desperately want to see all the missing scenes that we have been robbed off over the years," one fan expressed. "Rather than all the homage to Gibbs and Shannon the present matters WAY MORE."

"The NCIS flashback episodes to a young Gibbs were usually good, so the idea has already tested well," one fan explained. "It will be fascinating to see who they cast. Who can measure up to the great Mark Harmon?"

One fan admitted, "Conflicted, but excited." Another fan shared, "I'm not sure I want this. I'll watch it though."

"So I got some questions. Will this be called NIS? Will we see the return of Mike Franks and Dwayne Pride but younger? Will this have episodes about any of his ex-wives?" one fan wondered.