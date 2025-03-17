‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Cast Adds Major Movie Star in Surprise Cameo

Sunday’s episode of The White Lotus featured an incestuous kiss, and it somehow wasn’t the most shocking moment of the episode.

Hollywood star Sam Rockwell made a surprise appearance in Sunday’s episode as a longtime friend of Walton Goggins‘ character Rick. Rockwell is the real-life boyfriend of Leslie Bibb, who currently plays Kate in season three of the HBO hit drama.

In the previous episode, we finally learned Rick’s secret and his true reason for coming to the Thailand hotel. At a young age, his father was murdered by the hotel’s owner, Jim Hollinger. Now, Rick is on a quest for vengeance.

Initially, Rick attempted to get to Hollinger through befriending his wife, Sritala, but quickly discovered Hollinger was in Bangkok. The previous episode ended with him catching a flight to Bangkok.

This episode, Rick finds himself meeting up with Rockwell’s character to collect on a favor that he’s owed. But Rockwell’s character isn’t as Rick remembers him—he’s now sober, celibate and a committed Buddhist. In a memorable monologue, Rockwell’s character hands Rick a gun while explaining he took the partying thing “as far as it could go.”

“I moved here because I had to leave the States, but I picked Thailand because I always had a thing for Asian girls and when I got here I was like a kid in a candy store. I got money, no attachments, nothing to do. I started partying. It got wild, I was picking up girls every night, always different ones, petite ones, chubby ones, older ones, sometimes multiple ladies a night,” Rockwell’s character declared. “I was out of control, I became insatiable and after about a thousand nights like I started to lose it. I started wondering, where am I going with this? Why do I feel the need to f–k all of these women? What is desire?…Then I realized I gotta stop. So I got into Buddhism.”

The White Lotus airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9 PM.