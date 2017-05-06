One Game Of Thrones Star Thinks His Character Will Survive The Series

There are only 13 episodes of HBO‘s Game of Thrones left, and at least one actor believes his character will make it alive to the finish line of the famously fatal fantasy series.

John Bradley believes that his Samwell Tarly has a fair shot at seeing Game of Thrones through to the series finale, a bold prediction considering Bradley is not much of a fighter.

“The thing about Sam [is] if he’s still around at this stage, you do suspect that there is gonna be a point to keeping him around,” Bradley told the Walking the Dog podcast.

Family Guy may have had some fun teasing Sam’s story for being “boring,” but it may be vital to the survival of Westeros. Sam may not be physically dangerous, but he has a sharp mind. At the end of Game of Thrones Season 6, he arrived at the Citadel at Oldtown, the greatest library of knowledge in Westeros. The knowledge stored at the Citadel combined with Sam’s natural intelligence and his unique experiences with the White Walkers may be the recipe needed to discover how to stop the coming invasion by the Night King.

HBO is already considering how to continue the incredibly successful franchise built on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice novels after Game of Thrones concludes. The premium cable network recently announced that it has commissioned four separate scripts to be developed as possible Game of Thrones spinoffs. Any or all of them may make it to production, or possibly none of them will, but it is clear HBO isn’t ready to leave the world of Westeros just yet.

While Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will receive some credit for any show that makes it to air, both have already stated that they will not be involved in any proactive ways with any possible spinoffs, saying at SXSW, “I think HBO might well do [a prequel or spinoff] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in.”

Game of Thrones is set to premiere its seventh and penultimate season on July 16. Compared to the previous 10-season, Game of Thrones‘s final two seasons will be short, with the season seven consisting of seven episodes and season eight consisting of just six episodes.

Game of Thrones’ Season 7 ensemble will include returning stars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as well as newcomers Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper.

