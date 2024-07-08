Late 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star's Funeral Infected By Drama: Keke Jabbar's Family Speaks Out

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabaar's family says her time on the reality series was so toxic that they don't want any of her co-stars, some of whom are family members, to attend her upcoming funeral services. The 42-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in her car in her garage and pronounced dead on July 1. Her time on the show was controversial, as she fought with her cousin and aunt, Latisha Scott and Wanda Moore, respectively. She also had issues with Latisha's husband, Marsau. The family threw daggers at each other's marriages, and Jabaar came under fire for her past opioid addiction, which some speculated was ongoing. Things came to a boiling point after Jabaar tossed a drink in Latisha's face last season on the OWN reality series. Now, other family members are speaking out about the continued family estrangement.

theJasmineBrand reports that Jabaar's uncle went live on Instagram and banned the cast from her memorial services, noting the difficult time she had on the show. "[I'm] saying it publicly so it can get to..Wanda, it can get to her daughter, it can get to her sorry a** son in law. It can get to all those people on that show. The way that y'all treated her in life…y'all got her down there to Texas, and you alienated her. And my folks had to spend hours and hours and hours on the phone, trying to reassure her…to help build her confidence," he said, adding, "Our entire life for months has been circled around her mental stability. And you guys did everything possible to push her over the edge."

As Deadline reports, YouTuber JoAnn Jenkins, who featured Jabbar on her live streams frequently, said that her death wasn't drug-related. "Keke did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life," Jenkins said on her YouTube stream. "Keke loved life. Keke was not ready to leave life. She wasn't ready to leave her children, her husband or her family."

Jenkins claims Jabaar would often fall asleep. The night in question, she returned home from a friend's house around 4 a.m. and fell asleep in her car in her garage. "Last night, she turned her car off and she fell asleep," Jenkins said. "Her car was not functioning [and there] was something already wrong with her car. So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage. He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car. He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn't breathing. Her husband, her life partner, her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn't … Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That's it. That is all," Jenkins claimed. "My sister didn't want to leave this Earth, she didn't want to leave her kids. She didn't want to leave her husband," she continued. "There was no turmoil going on in her life. She had a lot of great things to look forward to."