See When Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays

Get your calendar ready — the second half of the TV season is coming up. Throughout January, all your favorite shows will return from their customary winter break to finish out the rest of their seasons, some for the last time.

Thankfully, some shows aren’t making us wait too long. Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Blue Bloods and Bull will all be back to CBS in their normal time slots in the first week of the 2018. Likewise, on NBC, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire will all pick up right where they left off on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The Good Place is returning on Jan. 4 as well — the fan favorite has been on break since the beginning of November. Hopefully the second half of the season satisfies, as NBC has already greenlit a third.

After that, The Good Doctor will be back on Monday, Jan. 8. The break-out drama wasted no time resting on its laurels over the holiday. Likewise, This Is Us and Blindspot will be back in the second week of the year, offering some solid momentum to the spring line-up.

Unfortunately, some heavy hitters are taking a longer hiatus than that. None of the CW’s superhero shows will be back until the third week of January, including Riverdale. iZombie hasn’t even announced its return yet.

The real tragic news is that some shows are waiting until February to grace our screens again. The Walking Dead is off until Feb. 26, and Legends of Tomorrow won’t be back until Feb. 12. Designated Survivor isn’t airing until Feb. 28.

