‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reveals Which Disney Character Will Replace Vanna White as Letter-Turner on Tonight’s Episode

Wheel of Fortune will continue to look a little different its every day viewers as Vanna White continues to take the reins in place of Pat Sajak due to his emergency surgery during filming. With White coming into the forefront, it seems like the show will employ a rotation to fill in for her spot along the letter board.

In Monday’s episode during White’s first hosting, it was Minnie Mouse who was on board duty. It appears that another mouse will be taking on the role on Tuesday’s episode. The show’s official Twitter account provided a not-too-secretive tease as to who will be taking White’s responsibilities: Mickey Mouse.

White’s first go-around as host drew some strong fan responses as many could sense her nerves. The longtime letter-turner was informed she would be hosting shortly after Sajak needed to get emergency surgery due to a blocked intestine.

Minnie isn’t the only surprise guest stepping in at the puzzleboard this week. Can you guess who is assisting us in tonight’s episode?

#WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/OhUnjn4pvZ — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 10, 2019

She didn’t have much time to prepare for her first showing, which she explained in an interview with The New York Times led to her being nervous heading into the filming. She said to be asked “on the spot” made her “nervous” about the situation.

“Normally I just stand there and I turn my letters, and I’m just happy as can be not having to worry about anything else,” she explained. “But here I am controlling the game. So logistically, it was much harder. But I know every aspect of the game, which helped so much.”

She’s been a part of the production for 37 years but hosting was never her responsibility. Sajak had only missed an episode one prior time back in 1996 due to laryngitis.

As for how long White will be holding down the fort, Sajak revealed in a tweet that she will be on for a little while longer.

It’s a bit confusing, but here’s the deal: Vanna will be hosting this coming week and the next. Then two weeks of shows I taped before my surgery. Then Vanna again the week of Jan. 6 with a special guest at the puzzle board. Then the planets will realign, and it’s back to normal. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 7, 2019

Wheel of Fortune airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.