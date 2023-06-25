'Wheel of Fortune': Tom Bergeron Reacts to Rumors He'd Replace Pat Sajak

With Pat Sajak retiring from hosting Wheel of Fortune, longtime fans are wondering who will fill in for the beloved television icon. Many have proposed Tom Bergeron, and after hearing all the chatter, the Dancing With the Stars alum is speaking on the idea. In the comments of a video Bergeron uploaded on Instagram June 14, fans watched as he enjoyed a workout. "When you find out that the [Wheel of Fortune] gig is open," one person wrote. "😂 No thanks," he jokingly replied. "I've developed an aversion to wearing suits." another fan chimed in, asking, "Are you getting in shape to spin the Wheel of Fortune? You'd be great for that job." Bergeron quickly responded, writing back, "I'm hearing @ryanseacrest is in line for that one. Which is good 'cause the kid needs the work… 😉."

Two days prior to Bergeron engaging with his Instagram followers, Sajak announced he would be signing off. His final appearance will be at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said in a statement Monday, as reported by multiple media outlets. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

While the 76-year-old is retiring from hosting — he'll serve as a consultant to the show for three years after leaving his on-camera role. He and Vanna White are among the most longstanding hosts of any TV game show in history.

Sajak has hosted the game show for 44 years, becoming a mainstay on the program in the early 80s. The show first aired in 1975 with actor Chuck Woolery as the host. Six years later, Sajak replaced Woolery in 1981. Vanna White joined his side as the hostess in 1982, taking over for actress Susan Stafford.