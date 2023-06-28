'Wheel of Fortune': Ryan Seacrest's Start Date Revealed by Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak has no problem ushering in Ryan Seacrest to fill his spot as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. After it was made public that the radio and television personality would be replacing him, Sajak took to Twitter to give his regards and hint to when Seacrest will be in the hosting position. "I'm looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024," he wrote. Seacrest made the announcement in an official statement, expressing his excitement to take over as the face of the longstanding game show. "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote and shared to his Instagram account. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Sajak stunned fans when he announced he would be signing off, with his final appearance at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said in a statement, as reported by multiple media outlets. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

The 76-year-old is retiring from hosting but will serve as a consultant to the show for three years post-retirement. He and Vanna White are among the most longstanding hosts of any TV game show in history, joining in 1981 as host, with White joining as hostess in 1982. Sajak replaced actor Chuck Woolery, who was host from the show's inception in 1975. White replaced actress Susan Stafford.