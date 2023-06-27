New 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Ryan Seacrest Confirms Vanna White Return Amid Pat Sajak Retirement

Newly announced Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest has seemingly confirmed that Vanna White will be returning, amid Pat Sajak's retirement. In a statement on the news, Seacrest stated, "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White." Prior to this statement, it was unclear if White would be returning.

According to TV Line, there had been rumblings at Sony Pictures Television — the iconic show's producing studio — that executives might be considering "eliminating" White's co-host role when Pat Sajak leaves after next season. The longtime Wheel of Fortune host announced his retirement plans earlier this month. While Sony TV did not offer any official comment on the reports, TV Line spoke with an unnamed source who alleges that the rumors are inaccurate and that there "is no plan to eliminate Vanna's role." The insider stated, "Sony is in active discussions to renew Vanna's deal beyond her current contract." The outlet went on to note that White makes roughly five times less than Sajak for her co-host role and that, in regard to the pay discrepancy, she has hired a lawyer to advocate with the studio on her behalf.

In a written statement shared on Monday, June 12, Sajak revealed that the next Wheel of Fortune season will be his last. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Praising the host, Seacrest added, "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity."