‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Jokes About out of Touch Celebrities, Security Detail

Wheel of Fortune fans know Pat Sajak has his own dry brand of humor, and that was on display in his latest viral tweet. On Thursday night, he joked about how people feel celebrities are “out of touch” with reality. The joke seemed like a veiled reference to Ricky Gervais’ comments at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“I’m sick of hearing how we celebrities are in some kind of bubble and we don’t understand real life,” Sajak tweeted. “When I’m out in public and people approach me, I’m always interested in what they have to say to my security detail.”

Sajak’s tweets always get attention, but this tweet in particular attracted an even wider audience. The post has been retweeted more than 10,900 times and has more than 89,800 likes.

The tweet came after Gervais’ comments at the end of his Golden Globes opening monologue on Sunday. He pleaded with celebrities not to make political statements when they accept awards, a wish many stars ignored.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech,” Gervais said. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f— off, OK?” Gervais concluded. “It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award.”

Sajak previously voiced support for Gervais’ Golden Globes performance.

“Just updated my will,” Sajak tweeted on Jan. 6. “Requesting [Gervais] to speak at my funeral.”

On Friday night, the final episode featuring Vanna White as host on Wheel of Fortune airs. The episode was filmed back in November, after Sajak had successful emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak filled in for White as the letter-turner.

In December, Sajak told Good Morning America he would consider retiring from Wheel of Fortune in the next two to three years. He is signed to host through 2022.

“I’d rather leave a couple years too early than a couple years too late,” Sajak told GMA. “I don’t have a date in mind, but you know, two, three [years], something like that.”

“I’d like to leave while the show’s still popular, and I’d like to leave before people ask me to leave,” Sajak said in a USA Today interview. “And I’d like to leave before people tune in and see me and go, ‘Ooh, what the hell happened to him?’”

Sajak and White have been hosting Wheel of Fortune together since 1982.

